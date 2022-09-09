DES MOINES — Locals competed in the Miniature Hereford show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Reserve Grand Champion Steer, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Champion Iowa Female went to Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg. They also received the following additional awards: Summer Senior Heifer; Summer Senior Heifer — May 1 to Aug. 31, 2021, first place; Medium Weight Steer — Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, second place; Two Females, first place; and Get of Sire, first place.
Taylor Miniature Herefords, of Bloomfield, won the following awards: Champion Junior Heifer Calf; Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1, 2022 and After, second place; Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1, 2022 and After, first place; Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1, 2022 and After, first place; and Two Females, fourth place.
Oakley DeWitt, of Blakesburg, took home second place for the Fall & Winter Senior Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Murphy Family Farms, of Melrose, won the following awards: Fall & Winter Senior Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, third place; and Prospect Steer — Aug. 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, second place.
Samantha Godwin, of Fairfield, took home the following awards: sixth place in the Spring Senior Heifer — Jan. 1 to April 30, 2021 category; fifth place in the Spring Senior Heifer — Jan. 1 to April 30, 2021 category; and second place in the Light Weight Steer — Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 category.
Chelsea Smith, of Blakesburg, earned first place in the Spring Senior Heifer — Jan. 1 to April 30, 2021 category.
Ava Henderson, of Bloomfield, won second place for her Spring Senior Heifer — Jan. 1 to April 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.