SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Valery Mboh, of Ottumwa, graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College after the Fall 2021 semester.
Local student earns degree
Obituaries
Irvin Ray Hartley, 62, of Ottumwa, died March 1, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His body has been cremated. The family will be present 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4th, at Reece Funeral Home.
