MARYVILLE, Mo. — Area students graduated from Northwest Missouri State University at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester.
Students who graduated this spring are:
Carter Batterson, Bloomfield, agricultural business; Kennedy Clyman, Bloomfield, political science; Abigail Rotole, Bloomfield, agricultural business, cum laude; Brayton Hurley, Centerville political science; Dawson Leapley, Honey Creek, biology/psychology; Alexus Hawk, Moravia, human services; and Rylie Cardwell, Unionville, social studies-history, summa cum laude.