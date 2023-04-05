MISSOURI VALLEY, IOWA – The Iowa State Coordinator and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge have announced the winners of the 2023 Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest, including local students.
Students from around the state put significant time and effort into learning about their North American waterfowl and their habitats, then created masterful artworks from this knowledge to enter the contest. A group of five judges chose the following local winners:
— 10-12 second place winner: Ambrozia Sanders, of Ottumwa.
— 7-9 third place winners: Avery Countryman, of Batavia, and Francisco Navarrete-Doran, of Ottumwa.
— 7-9 honorable mention winners: Greyson Johnson, Brady Johnson, Karley O’Leary, Malery Mcfarland and AJay Wape, of Agency; Kinnick Galey, Gary Short, Elio Basilio and Abigail Duffield, of Ottumwa; Brooklyn Keasling and Sophia Zugg, of Batavia; and David McCoy, of Eldon.
For questions about the Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest, contact the Iowa Junior Duck Stamp coordinator, Alyssa Lu, by calling 402-676-3652 or emailing alyssa_lu@fws.gov.
