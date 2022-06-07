MARYVILLE, Mo. — Area students have been named to the academic or president’s honor rolls at Northwest Missouri State University for the 2022 spring semester.
The following local students were named to the honor roll:
Elizabeth Rush, Eldon, academic; Jacob Scotton, Fairfield, academic; Abigail Rotole, Bloomfield, academic; Zoie Owings, Agency, president; Brinley Kauzlarich, Centerville, academic; and Rylie Cardwell, Unionville, president.
To be included on the academic honor roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the president's honor roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.