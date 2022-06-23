CEDAR FALLS — Local students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa for the 2022 spring semester.
Centerville — Gabrielle DePrizio and Lauren Oglesby; Cincinnati — Samuel Owens; Bloomfield — Bailea Yahnke; Batavia — Kaitlyn Pearson; Brighton — Julie Fritz and Sarah Miles; Fairfield — Dallas Carlson, Kristen Daugherty, Mark Diers, Shaylin Drish and Lauren Kraemer; Libertyville — Claire Christensen and Alison Godwin; Packwood — Faith Oostra; Albia — Carter Isley and Mackenzie Summers; Lovilia — Valerie Beary and Savannah Stalzer; Eddyville — Eric Schutt and Emma Mock; Ottumwa — Taylor Bailey, Angela Corest-Curiel, Noah Duker, Elizabeth Horvath, Madison Langford, Stephany Perez Fernandez, Paitin Peters, Ibeth Rivera Hernandez, Bennett Rogers and Melody Trucano; Keosauqua — Alexis Jirak and Taryn McKee.
