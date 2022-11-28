OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has awarded $10,000 in grants to five local nonprofits to help assist with youth development through Legacy Youth Alliance.
Legacy Youth Alliance is composed of high school students from the Ottumwa, Cardinal, Eddyville and Pekin school districts, along with home-schooled students, dedicated to education, volunteerism and grant-making to develop leadership skills and improve the communities in Wapello County.
All grant proposals submitted to the Legacy Youth Alliance must be for a youth-led project or a youth-serving program. Funding priorities of the Legacy Youth Alliance are impactful projects that address literacy, reading proficiency, post-secondary education and physical, mental or social wellness.
The organizations and projects funded are:
— Cardinal Youth Foundation calm-down kits for the school.
— Latinas Latinos al Exito Inc. for expansion of the college and career readiness program at Ottumwa High School.
— Ottumwa Public Library Friends Inc. to assist with the ongoing Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
— Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with a regional National Alliance on Mental Illness Day on the Hill event in partnership with EBF School District, Pekin School District and Cardinal School District.
— Pekin Community School for STEM robots for students to use.
The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation recognizes and embraces the critical role they can play in the community as a catalyst for positive change. They are doing this by initiating and advancing promising ideas, making grants, convening conversations, promoting collaboration, providing sound information and celebrating success.
The foundation is always looking to support new and innovative ideas and efforts that can have measurable impacts on the residents and communities in Wapello County. They encourage local nonprofits to submit applications to Legacy Youth Alliance for youth-led projects or youth-serving programs. The next Legacy Youth Alliance application cycle opens Jan. 1, 2023.
To learn more about available grant programs, visit ottumwalegacy.org.
