DES MOINES — Locals competed at the 2022 Iowa State Fair Maine-Anjou Show.
Pilcher Show Cattle, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: MT Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 to April 3, 2022, fourth place; and Maine-Anjou, Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 to April 30, 2021, sixth place.
Greyson Belcher, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Maine-Anjou, MT Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022, first place; and Champion & Reserve MT Junior Heifer Calf.
