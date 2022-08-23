DES MOINES — The best wood choppers, sawyers and crosscutters squared off in the Timber Sports competition, judged Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Sandy Stoner, of Fremont, won the following awards: Ladies Bow Saw, second place; One Woman Cross-Cut, first place; and Sawing with Bucksaw, third place.
Megan Stuhr, of Ottumwa, won second place in the One Woman Cross-Cut category, and Wendy Stuhr, also of Ottumwa, took third in the same category.
