DES MOINES — Locals participated in the Simmental Cattle show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Layne Kaldenberg, of Albia, won Reserve Percentage Spring Bull Calf and sixth place in Percentage Heifers — April 2022.
Kaldenberg Family Farms, of Albia, received the following awards: Percentage Bulls — March 2022, second place; Percentage Bulls — February 2022, third place; and Percentage Heifers — February 2022, fifth place.
Brandon Reck, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Percentage Bulls — February 2022, second place; Purebred Bulls — January 2022, first place; Percentage Heifers — March 2022, second place; Percentage Heifers — January 2022, first place; Purebred Heifers — March 2022, first place; Purebred Heifers — February 2022, fourth place; Purebred Heifers — September to October 2021, second place; Produce of Dam, first and fifth place; Best Five Head; Reserve Foundation Spring Heifer Calf; Champion and Reserve Foundation Winter Heifer Calf; Champion Purebred Spring Heifer Calf; Reserve Purebred Fall Heifer Calf; and Premier Exhibitor, Large Group, first place.
Stremsterfer Farms, of Fairfield, won the following awards: Percentage Bulls — November 2021, first place; Percentage Heifers — April 2022, seventh place; Champion Percentage Fall Bull Calf; and Percentage Heifers — December 2021m fourth place.
Hunter Cattle Co, of Batavia, won the following awards: Purebred Bulls — April 2022, third place; Purebred Bulls — March 2022, fourth place; Percentage Heifers — March 2022, seventh place; and Purebred Heifers — February 2022, sixth place.
Elmore Farms, of Fairfield, won the following awards: Percentage Cow/Calf — Cows born 2019 and earlier, second place; Purebred Heifers — March 2022, fourth place; Purebred Heifers — February 2022, third place; Purebred Heifers — January 2022, seventh place; and Percentage Heifers — February 2022, fourth place.
Black Ridge Family Cattle, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Percentage Cow/Calf — Cows born 2019 and earlier, third place; Percentage Heifers — April 2022, eighth place; and Percentage Heifers — March 2022, sixth place.
H&M Show Cattle, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Percentage Heifers — March 2022, third place; Percentage Heifers — January 2022, third place; Percentage Heifers — January 2021, second place; and Produce of Dam, third place.
Jarr Cattle, of Bloomfield, won fifth and sixth place in the Percentage Heifers — January 2022 category. They also won third place in Purebred Heifers — March 2022.
Rolling Hills Cattle, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Percentage Heifers — March 2021, first place; Percentage Heifers — January 2021, third place; and Purebred Heifers — March 2021, third place.
