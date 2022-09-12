DES MOINES — Locals competed in the Red Angus Cattle show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Batterson Red Angus of Bloomfield earned Grand Champion Bull. They also won the following additional awards: February Yearling Heifer — Feb. 1-28, 2021, third place; February Yearling Bull — Feb. 1-28, 2021, first place; Summer Senior Yearling Bull — May 1 to Aug. 31, 2020, first place; Champion Junior Bull; and Reserve Senior Bull.
Stumptown Red Angus, of Ottumwa, received the following awards: January Yearling Heifer — Jan. 1-31, 2021, sixth and seventh place; Mature Cow with Calf, second place; February Bull Calf — Feb. 1-28, 2022, fourth place; and Reserve Cow/Calf.
Heather Angle-Gardner, of Ottumwa, won second place for her January Yearling Heifer — Jan. 1-31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.