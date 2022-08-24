DES MOINES — Greyson Belcher of Blakesburg exhibited the Grand Champion Breeding Heifer in the Prospect Cattle show judged Saturday, Aug. 13, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Belcher also won the following awards: Purebred Breeding Heifer, Maintainer 2, first place; and Champion Reserve Maintainer Breeding Heifer.
Bremer Show Cattle, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: 3rd, 4th, & 5th Overall Market Animal, fifth place; Purebred Breeding Heifer, Chianina 2, second place; Reserve Chianina Breeding Heifer; and Market Heifers 2, second place.
