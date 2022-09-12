DES MOINES — The English Society Horse Shows took place Aug. 16-18 in the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Keith Equestrian Center, of Ottumwa, dominated the show with the following awards: Five-Gaited Open, first place; Five-Gaited, Iowa Owned, first place; Five-Gaited Stake, first place; Three-Gaited Show Pleasure, 17 and Under, second place; Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Stake, first place; Show Pleasure Model first place; Five-Gaited Pleasure Horse, first place; Five-Gaited Show Pleasure Stake, first place; Country Pleasure English, 18 and Over, first place; Country Pleasure English Stake, third place; Country Pleasure Western, 17 and Under, first, second and third place; Country Pleasure Western, 18 and Over, second, third and fourth place; Country Pleasure Western Stake, first through fifth place; Friesian Gelding at Halter, first place; Friesian Walk/Trot, all seats, first place; Friesian Dressage Suitability, Open, first place; Friesian Hunt Seat, Open, first place; Friesian Saddle Seat, Open, first place; Arabian/Half Arab. Western Pleasure, 18 and Over, third place; Arabian/Half Arab. Western Pleasure Stake, third place; Open Western Pleasure, 17 and Under, first and third place; Open Eng/Hunt Seat Walk-Trot Pleasure, 17 and Under, second place; Open Hunt Seat, first place; Open Western Pleasure, 18-39, second, third and fifth place; Open Country English Pleasure, third place; Open Novice English Pleasure, first place; Open Western Walk-Trot, 17 and Under, third place; Open Pleasure Driving, third place; Open English Pleasure, third place; Open Pleasure Driving Stake, third place; Open American Saddlebred Pleasure Driving, second place; Open Western Pleasure, 40 and Over, second and sixth place; and Open Hunt Seat Stake, fifth place.
Caroline Anderson, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Country Pleasure Western, 17 and Under, fourth place; Country Pleasure Western, 18 and Over, first place; Country Pleasure Western Stake, sixth place; and Open Western Pleasure, 18-39, fourth place.
MTM Farm, of Batavia, took home third place in the Friesian Mare at Halter category and first place in the Friesian Showmanship - Open category.
