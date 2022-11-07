BLAKESBURG — Thanksgiving and Christmas season is right around the corner. Nowhere is this more evident than the small town of Blakesburg.
The Loving Shepherd Food Pantry in Blakesburg will host several “Small Town Christmas” events Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at the elementary school cafeteria, located at 407 S. Wilson Street, to kick off the season of giving.
The Small Town Christmas is observing its ninth celebration this year, returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Loving Shepherd Food Pantry Director Vera Miller said the Small Town Christmas is the main fundraising event for the nonprofit organization that serves people from Albia, Blakesburg, Centerville Moravia, Moulton and Unionville.
“We generally serve between 45 to 60 individuals each month,” Miller said. “The food pantry is headed by volunteers who serve on the board of directors and several community members who volunteer their time twice a month to help people who are experiencing food insecurity.”
The Small Town Christmas events include a soup supper with desserts and beverages from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and a pork roast dinner with all the trimmings, a variety of salads, desserts and beverages from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Both meals are free-will donation, so participants can give what they can afford. All are welcome to come eat and donate to the organization.
In addition to the meal, the event will feature a photo booth with a Christmas backdrop perfect for Christmas cards, a Sweet Shop where individuals can purchase baked goods, a Country Store with many treasures for Christmas gifts and a display of Christmas trees decorated by various groups and businesses in the community. The food pantry tree will focus on the need for food throughout the year.
The Blakesburg Public Library will display a Thomas Kinkade “Hawthorne Christmas Village” along with Christmas trees in its location adjacent to the cafeteria. In addition, there will be a collectible doll raffle, and the Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library will be selling t-shirts with a percentage of the sales going to the Loving Shepherd Food Pantry.
“We have about eight different community organizations participating in this event, including the Blakesburg Christian and United Methodists churches, the Blakesburg Public Library, the Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society, the Blakesburg C-Store, Troy Elevator, and Sandeen Cattle, along with the Food Pantry,” Miller said. “The entire event is produced with volunteers, and everything for the meals, the Sweet Shop and Country Store is donated, so almost 100% of the funds raised will be used for the food pantry to ensure it can help feed those in need throughout the holiday season and the rest of the year.”
The food pantry relies on the Small Town Christmas event, donations and grants to fund its program. Miller noted that although people recognize the need around the holidays, food insecurity is a year-round issue. Individuals who would like to donate can mail a check payable to The Loving Shepherd Food Pantry to Miller at 11236 Bison Trail, Unionville, Iowa, 52594. For more information, call 641-938-2918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.