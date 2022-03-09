OTTUMWA — Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is hosting an information session for Ottumwa area community members interested in making a positive impact for individuals with disabilities – and all from the comfort of their own home.
The information session will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 1524 N Court Street in Ottumwa. The session will be presented by LSI’s Host Homes and Respite Care programs, two innovative ways LSI is supporting Iowans with disabilities. The session is open to anyone interested in learning more about the programs.
Host Homes mentors provide one-on-one care to Iowans with disabilities in a private family home environment. Meanwhile, respite providers offer safe, temporary care for individuals of all ages, giving their primary caregivers time for a well-deserved break. The information session will focus on how Iowans can become a Host Homes mentor or respite provider for our neighbors with disabilities.
LSI coordinators will provide information on the programs, why they are a critical service offered in our community and how they can benefit the Iowans we are privileged to serve. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A, where attendees can speak with LSI coordinators individually and ask any specific questions about becoming a Host Homes mentor or respite provider.
Those interested in attending can register at LSIowa.info/3Bv1rxR. More information on both programs is also available at LSIowa.org.
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join them on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.