OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa League of Women Voters will hold a forum for primary candidates for city office Monday at City Hall.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. Five city council candidates — Cyan Bossou, Keith Caviness, Joe Damerval, Bill Hoffman Jr., and Marcia McDaniel will be on the ballot.
McDaniel has declined to participate in the forum.
The five candidates will be vying for two council seats during the primary election to be held Oct. 10. A primary election is necessary to reduce the number of candidates to four for the general election in November.
The candidates will be allowed to make an opening statement, have equal time to answer questions, and make a closing statement. The League will ask the first question, with audience questions to follow.
As members of the public enter the council chambers, they may write a question on a provided card. Members of the public may also submit questions prior to the forum via the Ottumwa League of Women Voters Facebook page. Questions must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday. League members will review the cards for redundancy, but all cards must be signed.
The forum will be live streamed on GOTV as well as the city’s YouTube channel. The media will be able to hear the instructions to the candidates at 6:15.
Although school board candidates will also be on the November ballot, those candidates do not participate in the primary election. A second forum that includes school board candidates will be held before the general election.
