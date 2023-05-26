Wendy Maas, a teacher and counselor for talented and gifted students at Ottumwa High School, has been awarded the Counselor of the Year title by the Iowa Association for College Admissions Counseling.
The award recognizes Maas's exceptional commitment to guiding and inspiring students as they navigate their higher education journeys. As a teacher and counselor for talented and gifted students, Maas has played an instrumental role in shaping the lives of students.
Her ability to foster meaningful connections with her students, coupled with her vast knowledge of the college admissions process, has been instrumental in empowering them to pursue their dreams and reach their fullest potential.
OHS principal Shelley Bramschreiber expressed her admiration for Maas, stating, "Wendy is an exceptional professional who consistently goes above and beyond to support our talented and gifted students. Her genuine care for their well-being and her tireless efforts to guide them through the college admissions process are truly commendable.
"This well-deserved recognition as counselor of the year is a testament to her unwavering dedication and the positive impact she has made on our students' lives."
Superintendent Mike McGrory shared similar sentiments.
"We are incredibly proud of Wendy Maas for receiving this prestigious honor from the Iowa Association for College Admissions Counseling. Her commitment to our students and their futures is evident in the guidance and support she provides," he said. "Wendy is an exemplary educator and counselor, and this recognition further validates the exceptional work she does on behalf of our district and community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.