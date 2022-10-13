ANKENY — The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association has announced that Madison Durflinger, originally of Eldon, was recently awarded the IVMA Foundation Sports and Field Day Community Engagement Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.
Durflinger received her bachelor’s degree in biology and animal science from Iowa State University. She is in her fourth year of veterinary school at Iowa State. After graduating with her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, she would like to practice production animal veterinary medicine.
Durflinger is the daughter of Ryan and Rachel Hickenbottom.
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association is a 501c3 nonprofit, member-service organization dedicated to the veterinary profession. The IVMA supports member veterinarians and promotes the profession through continuing education, publications and advocacy.
