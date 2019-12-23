OTTUMWA — Starting and owning your own business is a major part of the American Dream. But that dream is becoming a nightmare for Mirabel Elume, owner and operator of Belle Muse Boutique.
“Personally, I’m hoping things will change,” said Elume. “I try to stay positive, but the reality doesn’t look positive.”
Elume, who used to operate a similar business in her home country of Cameroon, came to Ottumwa three years ago to visit family. Shortly after she arrived, a civil war broke out in Cameroon, which prevented her from returning. She was forced to abandon her shop and find work in Ottumwa.
She got a job at JBS, but as the war weathered on, Elume realized she would be in for a longer stay than she expected. Falling back on what she knew, Elume planned to open another store. After two years at JBS, she had saved enough money to do so.
Elume ran into problems right off the bat, as she struggled to find a good location. She briefly considered opening a booth at the Market on Main, but found a spot she preferred on Second Street. After failing to draw any customers there, she moved into her current location at 326 E. Main Street.
Unfortunately, she moved right in the middle of the city’s Streetscape project, which completely closed the 300 block of Main Street to vehicular traffic.
“It was a nightmare to say the least,” Elume said. “Clients couldn’t figure out where we’re at.”
Elume said moving locations was already a large financial burden. Things got worse without an easily-accessible storefront.
Belle Boutique wasn’t the only store hit hard by the street closure. Of the three businesses across from Elume’s, two had closed since the project started and the owner of the third told Elume he was considering doing the same. Elume said one of those shops, which had been a grocery store, drew some foot traffic that’s now completely disappeared.
“We’re just hanging in there,” said Elume. “We’re here to make money, not just pay the landlords.”
While Elume said she had a few curious customers after the street reopened Friday, the store was empty again on Monday. While she said it’s too early to tell how things will go in the future, she’s not optimistic.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and sacrifice to put in for it to just sit and look at me,” Elume said, gesturing toward the empty store.
Elume acknowledged the problem couldn’t be attributed to any one cause. While she was frustrated with the construction, she bemoaned the fact many are more willing to shop online than support a local business.
“We should stop talking about it and start acting,” she said.
Belle Boutique’s fate is currently uncertain. Elume said she’s hoping for change, but is seriously considering closing up shop.