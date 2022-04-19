The Main Street Ottumwa Economic Vitality Committee has announced the first Business Brew, a casual networking event for entrepreneurs, property owners, funders, government and business leaders.
The first Business Brew will take place Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pallister Brothers Brewing Company, located at 116 North Market Street.
Come and hear about exciting opportunities that are developing in the Main Street District and throughout Ottumwa, as well as expand your professional network. There is no cost to attend the event. Those interested can RSVP at MainStreetOttumwa.com.