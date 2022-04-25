Main Street Ottumwa’s popular “Ladies Night Out” returns Friday, April 29.
The event will run from 2-7 p.m. with the trolley running at 3 p.m. Complimentary tote bags can be picked up outside Coal Palace Café, the GOPIP office and the Main Street Ottumwa office.
Event passports may be purchased at all bag locations. Fill your passport by visiting participating businesses. Additional chances to win can be earned with any purchase at a passport business or by setting up an appointment for a future service at participating businesses.
The Grand Prize is an Amana Washer and Dryer set from Bridge City Home Store. Prize drawings will be held on Facebook Live on Saturday at 1 p.m. Many participating businesses will also offer in-store samples, specials and door prizes.
The event is sponsored by South Ottumwa Savings Bank and JBS USA.
For more information, contact Main Street Ottumwa at 641-226-1353 or email director@mainstreetottumwa.com.