Join Main Street Ottumwa for this year’s Upstairs Downtown tour Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event lets the public get a behind-the-scenes look at progress made on upper story housing projects in downtown Ottumwa.
Properties on this year’s tour include:
– 107 N. Market
– 303 E. Second
– 307 E. Main
– 320 E. Main
– 331 E. Main
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Hotel Ottumwa front desk. Day-of tickets can be purchased at any of the tour properties. Proceeds support Main Street Ottumwa. The event is sponsored by JBS USA.
For more information, contact Main Street Ottumwa at 641-814-5225 or email director@mainstreetottumwa.com.