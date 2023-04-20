OTTUMWA — In Roderick Rath's telling, the idea stemmed from a joke.
Slowly but surely, it became less of one.
Rath is set to become the first student in Ottumwa High School history to completely compose a musical to be performed by the school's theater department, when his world-premiere of "11 O'Clock: The Musical" begins Friday evening in the OHS auditorium and continues through the weekend.
"Me and a few seniors last year wrote like a really short one-act play, maybe 15 minutes long. We did that for the senior show," said Rath, a senior at the high school. "We were like, 'OK, maybe we just do an improv on turn it in a play. We're all laughing about it.
"We were joking and coming up with ideas for a full-length musical," he said. "And then I just kind of starting work on it. I'm like, 'Well, I've got nothing else to do now."
Over the course of almost a year, Rath composed all the music and script for the musical, which takes place in the span of one hour. He would be holed up in his bedroom reading a music theory book lent to him by Indian Hills Community College music professor Janene Sheldon, writing music with a keyboard and a computer, and then eventually jotting down musical ideas on paper.
The difficult, and maybe most apprehensive part, was taking the idea, more specifically the music, to OHS theater director Jeff Leonard. Typically, Leonard will pick up a script for a play, cast it out and the performances take place. This time, it was different.
"From the beginning, I told Roderick, 'You're not directing, I am. However, you have creative input into the process as we go,'" Leonard said. "Yet he's the one that knows the story better than anyone, and it was all completely new to me.
"I thought it was great. I thought it was well-written," he said. "He sat down on my piano and my wife and I just sat there with our mouths open in a good way, because we couldn't believe what we were hearing. It was incredible."
Katelin Valentine understands the interesting nature of the play. The junior, who plays the character of Mona, said it's been "stressful," but "we want this to be a really good show for Jeff and for Roderick, because this is a really big thing."
"You don't have the normal rehearsal tracks, and you can't just like, look it up on YouTube to learn your songs," she said. "A lot of us don't really play piano or anything. With the audition, I really didn't know of the scripts or what was really happening, but I obviously wanted to do it."
The musical is a murder-mystery that takes place Oct. 20, 1954, and everything seems to go wrong at a dinner party in the 11 p.m. hour. One person is dead and secrets begin to be uncovered among the characters. According to Rath, "it's a race against time who did it and why."
"My hope is that I've set up the twists well enough where people won't catch on right away, but when it happens, there won't be unanswered questions," he said. "That was my goal, to make it easy enough to follow but not too predictable."
Leonard said he enlisted Rath's help in casting for roles.
"I asked him, 'What do you envision for this person? What's their vocal range? What mannerisms do they need to have?'" Leonard said. "But there was one character that was written specifically with someone in mind more directly than the others."
Rath had written music before. He's self-taught when it comes to playing the piano, but this work is more a reflection of his love for performing arts in general.
"I just like making music because when it gets to you, there's just a certain feeling when something you've made is being performed live," he said. "And you can hear all this stuff going on with all these different melodies, and you're like, 'I did this.'"
Valentine is impressed with the reaction of teachers and classmates to what Rath has done.
"There's a lot of people who didn't realize one person wrote this," she said. "A lot of people on Broadway dream to originate a role in a musical, so it's cool that we can do that at such a young age and a small level."
Leonard is not nervous about Rath's musical because "we're trail-blazing here. I don't get nervous, but I do get excited."
Rath is hoping what he does spurs others to do the same.
"If someone has the passion to do this, I think you have to think about it like, 'What's really holding me back from doing this?'" he said. "There's really not a reason not to."
