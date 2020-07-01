DES MOINES — A federal grand jury indictment has been handed down against a Centerville man on charges he produced, distributed and received child pornography.
Ryan Don Andrew Ford, 48, of Fairfield and formerly of Centerville, was arrested on June 22 in Fairfield, federal court records show. He has been indicted on two charges of production of child pornography and one charge each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
The four-count indictment handed down June 17 by a grand jury said Ford used a hidden camera to record two child victims in a shower. According to the indictment, Ford also received child pornography and had images of minors under the age of 12 on his cell phone.
Other federal court filings indicate Ford has resided in Fairfield for the last 10 years. Authorities in the filings said they found more than 1,800 images and 27 videos of child pornography.
In June 2019, a search warrant for, among other things, child pornography, was served in Appanoose County at Ford’s home in Centerville, according to online court records.