OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on two separate cases relating to making bomb threats.
James Anthony Galbo, 63, of Ottumwa, was sentenced in two separate cases Wednesday, both stemming from separate incidents in March.
The Ottumwa Police Department charged him first on March 27 for threatening to place an incendiary substance and set it on fire inside the lobby of the Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
The next morning, police charged him for making a 911 call to report a bomb threat at a local motel.
Galbo pled guilty and received two five-year prison sentences, which will be served consecutively. He was convicted of false report of incendiary or explosive device, a class D felony; and threat to place incendiary device or material, a class D felony.