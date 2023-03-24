DES MOINES — Meet Ottumwa received the Iowa Tourism Office's Outstanding Social Media Execution award during the office's conference in Altoona this week.
Meet Ottumwa's award in the Metro category was for its weekly 20-Second Tourism Tip video series. It was one of 25 awards the Iowa Tourism Office handed out to recognize excellence in the tourism industry.
"We are thrilled to receive statewide recognition for the work we do in our community," said Laura Carrell, Meet Ottumwa's executive director. "In just 20 seconds, we can shine the spotlight on a local business or organization in a fun and unique way. With all these recommendations in short snippets, we're able to pique someone's curiosity and give them just a taste of what we have to offer. There is so much happening here, and we want to share that with the world."
Posted every Tuesday across all Meet Ottumwa's social media platforms, the tip videos showcase Ottumwa and Wapello County's endless number of places to go, menus to sample, attractions to explore, and local businesses in which to shop. The weekly video series began last April and has featured everything from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg and the Iowa Heartland History Connection's train exhibit to Wapello County's nine disc golf courses and numerous local retailers.
To see the complete 20-Second Tourism Tip video series, visit meetottumwa.org for links to Meet Ottumwa's social media platforms.
Tourism and visitor activity in Wapello County has a powerful economic impact on the area. In 2021, visitors spent close to $52 million across the county's economy. This direct visitor spending impact generated a total economic impact of more than $81 million in the county, sustained 600 jobs and generated more than $8.7 million in state and local tax revenue. In 2022, as even more travelers ventured out following the pandemic, these numbers continued to climb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.