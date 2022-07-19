OTTUMWA — Community ambassadors joined MercyOne Ottumwa Family and Internal Medicine to celebrate the recent opening of MercyOne Quick Care with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.
MercyOne Quick Care, located next to MercyOne Ottumwa Family and Internal Medicine at 522 N. Hancock St., is a walk-in clinic that provides same-day urgent care services to patients — no appointment is necessary. Dr. Florita Henderson, medical director; Heather Easton, ARNP; and Stacy Greiner ARNP, provide care to patients at the clinic.
The clinic first opened April 1 to provide respiratory care to patients. On July 5, it became a walk-in clinic.
“This area of this clinic has always been here with the hope in the future that we were going to open this at some point,” Henderson says. “What really pushed it was the pandemic.”
“This was a way to separate our respiratory patients with all of the COVID coming in from our regular patients, so when we started this, we were trying to brainstorm on how we were going to open this and pursue this now,” Henderson adds. “This is a good way for us, not only because of the pandemic, but really in the future, to see other patients for more urgent needs when our regular side can’t see patients on the same day.”
Pediatric patients can also be seen at the clinic. Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Mercy has been an important part of our community for a long time,” says Mayor Rick Johnson. “I think adding this quick care clinic is just another part of your toolkit that you can offer to your patients, so I applaud you for making this become a reality.”
