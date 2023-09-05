Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.