OTTUMWA — Local, regional and national touring metal acts are coming together for a Halloween concert at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 general admission and on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at BridgeViewCenter.com. Tickets will go up to $26 on the day of event.
Headlining the show will be MCHNZ (Kansas City), along with support from Bullet to the Heart (Chicago), Etched in Embers (Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri), Tranquility Lane (Ottumwa), Lily Of The Valley (Quincy, Illinois), and Kongju (Fairfield).
MCHNZ is a melodic hard rock project from Kansas City consisting of frontman, singer/songwriter Eric Tomes (formerly of Awaiting Eli), guitarist Nick Trotter (formerly of Sidewise and Leo Project), and bassist Carlos Garcia (formerly of Awaiting Eli and OTEP). These powerhouse musicians have the makings of a rock juggernaut, with a crushing musical style that gives an ode to alternative music torchbearers like Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing More, I Prevail, and Architects. They capture a unique sound steeped in anthemic choruses, blasting guitar riffs, and electronic pop melodies. Their new single “Gravity” marks the first official release via Earache Records, on of the longest running and most well-known rock and metal record labels in the world.
After facing life’s trials first hand, Chicago four-piece Alt-Metal/Hard Rock band Bullet to the Heart was inspired to write music to help others through the issues that challenged them; mental illness, addiction, and personal identity. Their studio music demonstrates the range, technique, and songwriting ability that has been played on world-renowned radio stations and has been featured on Spotify and Apple music playlists.
Hard-hitting rockers Etched In Embers, hailing out of The Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, reach the hearts and minds of their audience with relatable and truth telling lyrics. Etched in Embers have grabbed the attention of the industry and fans across the nation and the UK with their singles “Sail the Silence”, “Bring Me Back”, and “Fear” which all peaked in the top 40 Billboard MRI chart. With a heavy slate of shows supporting the likes of Drowning Pool, No Resolve, Badflower, 10 Years, Any Given Sin, Crobot, and more, Etched in Embers is continuing to gain fans and support across the nation.
