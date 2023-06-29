OTTUMWA — Some streets were completely blocked, others with simple debris in yards and on pavement on Ottumwa's south side.
A mid-morning storm left varying degrees of damage to the area Thursday, at one time leaving more than 10,000 residents across three counties without power.
In Ottumwa, a tree had fallen on top of a home on North Moore Street, and portions of South Davis Street and East Williams Street were blocked because of fallen trees. Other areas on the south side saw a few branches on the ground from the storm's wake.
In Centerville, entire trees were uprooted because of the storm, according to photographs posted on the ADLM Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.
As of noon, over 4,800 customers in Wapello County were without power because of the storm, and city crews and utility companies were working quickly to fix downed power lines and cleaning up tree branches.
The storm put Ottumwa squarely in its crosshairs as it moved from the southwest out of Missouri and into the region. However, Wapello County wasn't the only county affected; according to the website poweroutage.us, Appanoose County had over 5,000 customers without power, while Jefferson County had more than 3,000 without power.
Most residents without power have Alliant Energy.
Local county emergency management entities are also giving guidance to customers without power. In Wapello County, www.wapelloready.org has a page that residents can check the status of their power through by calling either Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy, and to report outages.
Jefferson County is seeking damage assessments through its website.
The region was listed in the "enhanced risk" category for potential thunderstorms by the National Weather Service, and there was a chance for more storms later in the day and the next several days as part of an active weather pattern for the drought-stricken region.
