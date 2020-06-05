OTTUMWA — Milestones Area Agency on Aging is once again issuing senior farmers market checks as part of a national initiative.
Services Director Pam Taylor doesn’t see the 10-year-initiative ending anytime soon. She loves what it does for seniors.
“It has been well received,” Taylor said. “The seniors love to eat fruits and vegetables. It’s a wonderful program that targets lower income seniors and helps promote local farmers markets. These dollars come from USDA Food and Nutrition Service and Iowa Department of Agriculture. We have an agreement to do this and all agencies in 17 counties are doing this and all have expressed positive remarks.”
Checks are available until August 31 or until they run out. Low to moderate income seniors 60 and older can use them at approved local farmers markets. Seniors are awarded 10 $3 checks which may be used June through October for. They may not be used for eggs, nuts, baked goods, jelly, meats, plants, flowers or crafts.
The Ottumwa Farmers Market and the Wapello County Farmers Market are participating vendors. The Ottumwa Farmers Market is located at 1110 North Quincy Ave in the Quincy Place Mall parking lot. Seniors can come from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday from May 27 to Oct.31 except on July 4. The Wapello County Farmers Market is located northwest of Greater Ottumwa Park. Seniors can come 2:30-6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from now until Oct.1 except on September 7.
Seniors must meet the annual income requirements at $23,606 for a single person and $31,894 for a married couple. Both spouses may receive the checks if they are 60 or older. Married couples only need to complete one form.
Due to COVID-19, checks will be distributed by mail only. Eligible recipients who received checks last year will be mailed an application automatically. They do not need to call Milestones Area Agency on Agency unless their address changed from last year. Those who did not receive checks last year, but meet eligibility requirements may call 855-410-6222 to request an application be mailed to them.
Taylor said proxies are allowed, meaning those 18 or older can act on behalf of the person applying for checks, however, the checks will only be mailed to the seniors. Checks will be mailed to qualified applicants once they are reviewed and processed. They should allow two to three weeks for processing and delivery.
“All recipients must complete an application form which includes signing a statement of eligibility,” Taylor explained. “The senior must sign the application form before sending it back to the Milestones in Davenport.”
For more information about the initiative or about the application process contact Milestones at 855-410-6222.