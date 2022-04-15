OTTUMWA — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ re-election campaign raised nearly $440,000 during the first quarter of 2022 and has more than $2.1 million cash on hand, according to its latest report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The campaign took in $439,969.12 and had net operating expenditures of $168,131.93 between Jan. 1 and March 31. Its cash on hand stands at $2,104,406.03.
“The Miller-Meeks campaign has the most cash on hand of any GOP congressional candidate in Iowa. That’s a testament to the strong support she enjoys among Iowans but also across the nation as more and more people see that she stands strong for conservative principles and against the policies of the Biden administration and liberal House Democrats who have brought us nothing but higher inflation, more government spending and interference in our lives, and a lower international standing,” said campaign manager Elliott Husbands. “Republicans are poised to take back the House in November and they know that holding Iowa’s First Congressional District with Mariannette Miller-Meeks is crucial to making that happen.”
Miller-Meeks was elected to her first congressional term in 2020. She is an ophthalmologist who served 24 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. She is also a former state senator, former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and served as president of the Iowa Medical Society. She and her husband, Curt, have two adult children.