OTTUMWA — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has announced times and locations for traveling office hours across the Second District during the month of March.

Staff will be available in the counties below to answer questions and assist Iowans by facilitating casework with the federal government. Staff can help with issues related to Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, veterans’ benefits, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs.

Those unable to attend can reach out to the Miller-Meeks’ offices in Ottumwa at 641-244-7020 and Davenport at 563-232-0930 for assistance.

Monday, March 14th

Jefferson County

10-11 a.m.

Jefferson County Courthouse, 51 East Briggs Ave, Fairfield

Van Buren County

12-1 p.m.

Farmington American Legion, 104 South Front St., Farmington

Wednesday, March 16th

Monroe County

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Monroe County Courthouse – Supervisors room, 10 Benton Ave E, Albia

Appanoose County

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drake Public Library, 115 Drake Ave, Centerville

Davis County

1-2 p.m.

Davis County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Square, Bloomfield

