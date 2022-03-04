OTTUMWA — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has announced times and locations for traveling office hours across the Second District during the month of March.
Staff will be available in the counties below to answer questions and assist Iowans by facilitating casework with the federal government. Staff can help with issues related to Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, veterans’ benefits, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs.
Those unable to attend can reach out to the Miller-Meeks’ offices in Ottumwa at 641-244-7020 and Davenport at 563-232-0930 for assistance.
Monday, March 14th
Jefferson County
10-11 a.m.
Jefferson County Courthouse, 51 East Briggs Ave, Fairfield
Van Buren County
12-1 p.m.
Farmington American Legion, 104 South Front St., Farmington
Wednesday, March 16th
Monroe County
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Monroe County Courthouse – Supervisors room, 10 Benton Ave E, Albia
Appanoose County
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Drake Public Library, 115 Drake Ave, Centerville
Davis County
1-2 p.m.
Davis County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Square, Bloomfield