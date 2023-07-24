FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community School District has appointed Stephanie Misher as its interim superintendent, following its own school board policy while also aiming to cast a wide net for a permanent replacement.
Mishler, who is also the district's director of curriculum, was not unanimously approved by the board of education during its July 17 meeting, with board member Mark Porter giving a "no" vote, mostly surrounding concerns of handling two administrative-level jobs simultaneously.
Mishler takes over for Laurie Noll, who retired earlier this month after taking lengthy Family and Medical Leave Act time, and Tom Rubel had been appointed on a temporary basis by Great Prairie AEA to provide "interim student support" to the district.
The district has spent the last several months in a whirlwind of continued staff resignations and student open enrollment out of the district, with many in the community directing their frustrations at Noll's leadership and direction.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the interim superintendent of the Fairfield Community School District," Mishler said in a statement released by the district. "I am committed to promoting clear communication, fostering collaboration, and supporting the dedicated educators and staff in providing the best possible education or our students."
In the original agenda item, the board was to appoint Mishler as the interim through the 2023-24 school year, but it was later amended and the motion made to change it to "until a full-time superintendent is hired." It passed despite Porter's vote.
The district is expected to begin in earnest to find a replacement. However, the board did follow policy section 306, which lists a chain of command if the superintendent is unavailable. Should Mishler become unavailable, next in line is "a building principal decided by the board."
Board vice president Tim Bower outlined what the next steps will look like, and the district in its statement "will keep the community informed throughout the process."
"I've been through this a couple times, and it involves a lot of work. We'll have to create a request-for-proposal. You define the criteria based on what this district needs," he said. "There are other districts looking for superintendents right now. There's openings, but not a lot.
"The process will be interesting. There will be some meetings where all stakeholders in the community will be involved," Bower said. "Doing this quickly is what we want to do, but that might not be the reality of it because superintendents out there already have jobs."
Board member Kelly Scott approved hiring an outside firm take the lead on the search.
"It takes it out of our hands. It's not a position for us to go, 'Well, I like this person or that person.' As soon as you do that, you've removed yourself from being able to vote for that person, and you can't show any biases," he said.
Porter, who was worried the search could drag out months, wondered if sharing a superintendent, which many smaller school districts do, could be a possibility at Fairfield. Bower, clearly focused on finding a permanent one-person solution, didn't dismiss the possibility.
"That could be done for full-time if we thought that was the direction to go," Bower said. "It's something we could look at down the road."
Bower said the RFP process "could take a month, maybe less."
"We don't know what we don't know," he said. "We have to support Stephanie and all be behind her to make sure we're all successful in the district. We want to make this a great place to work and in order to do that, we have to take care of everybody. We've heard that the last three or four months.
"But we also have to get back to, in my opinion, what we're here for. And that's the kids," Bower said. "We have to be able to move forward as a district, and put the past behind us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.