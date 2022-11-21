GRINNELL — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield has announced the USDA is awarding $8,464,200 in grants for 17 health care projects in 12 Iowa counties to expand access to health care.
Monroe County Hospital in Albia will receive $1 million to remodel 1,100 square feet of hospital space to create an isolation room, two patient rooms and a consultation area.
The Biden-Harris Administration made these funds available in the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Programs through its historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act.
“National Rural Health Day is the perfect time to showcase the significant contributions that USDA is making for health care infrastructure in rural Iowa,” Greenfield said. “Our rural neighbors face unique challenges in obtaining personalized health care in remote and underserved parts of our state. Today, under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA Rural Development is helping create better access to medical services across Iowa.”
Greenfield made the announcement as she toured Grinnell Regional Medical Center with hospital leadership, administrators and local officials.
National Rural Health Day is celebrated the third Thursday of November each year to recognize the efforts of rural health care providers, organizations and stakeholders as they work to promote better care for rural residents.
