OTTUMWA — At the peak of the economic shutdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 1,824 active unemployment claims in Wapello County.
That was in mid-May. Two months later, there are still 1,195 people receiving unemployment benefits in the county. In the week ending July 25, there were 100 new claims filed.
In other Courier coverage area counties, the number is still significantly higher than the pre-COVID-19 days. In Jefferson County, 689 continue to receive unemployment benefits. In Appanoose, 325 receive benefits while 262 do in Monroe, 145 in Van Buren and 138 in Davis County.
Data doesn’t show the number of layoffs that can be directly attributed to COVID-19.
The extra unemployment benefit of $600 per week ends Friday, and Congress has not reauthorized. Republicans are asking to lessen the benefit while Democrats have proposed to continue the same benefit.
On Thursday, the United States government reported the economy had shrunk by almost 33 percent in the second quarter and that the nation’s employment had reached 15 percent.
The shrink in the economy, measured by gross domestic product, was the biggest drop since 1947, the Associated Press reported.