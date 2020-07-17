OTTUMWA — Police said a Moulton man threw candles at police and remarked that there needed to be fewer pig cars on the street, court filings said.
Traevyn Austin Brinegar, 19, of Moulton, was charged with multiple felonies after the incident at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
He was charged with terrorism, a class B felony; first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree burglary, a class C felony; intimidation with a weapon, a class C felony; interference with official acts, a class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; assault while participating in a felony, a class D felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor.
Brinegar is being held on a cash-only bond of $65,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 23.
About 15 minutes before the incident, police said Brinegar entered a residence on Ransom St. without permission and stole 2 candles and a drinking class.
Then, at the Wapello County Law Center, police said Brinegar threw one candle at an uninformed police officer. The candle nearly penetrated the windshield, spraying glass onto the officer, court documents said.
Brinegar threw another candle at another squad car causing similar damage.
During the event, Brinegar also spit on a police officer, court filings said.