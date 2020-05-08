OTTUMWA — Iglesia Pentecostés Monte Sinaí (Mt. Sinai Church) plans to have a free mask giveaway from 1-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at 1105 E. Second St.
It will be a curbside give away. Those in need can get up to two bags of food, two to four fabric masks and some fresh produce. Everything will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Alba Anderson, a church volunteer, secretary and the event organizer, said the idea came after she saw the growing need for masks and food during the pandemic. The church, she said, didn’t have to put much thought into helping the community of churchgoers.
“It was definitely a need in that culture,” Anderson said. “We take care of one another — very community feeling. There were a lot of requests for food. We have two cans left [at the church’s food pantry]; we are running low on food and we just didn’t know what to do.”
That’s when Anderson decided to contact Jorge Alva to see if he could contribute some produce. She also contacted United Way of Wapello County and they were able to give her a grant to help purchase food. She was able to buy $2,000 worth of food for the upcoming giveaway.
“It really isn’t a lot,” she said, “I spend about $600 each month on food for my family of four. So this isn’t really a lot; it’s better than nothing. We are throwing in some things they’ll hopefully need, hopefully they’ll feel some kind of relief.”
The need, she said, didn’t just extend toward the Mt. Sinai Church, but the community as well.
“There really is just a need with coronavirus — the need to make masks and donate,” she said. “I know there’s a need, the more I saw what was going on in China. It was alarming to see, especially for poor people who can’t afford masks. Then I noticed that some workers at Hy-Vee didn’t have masks. So I wanted to help.
“We are at a peak. Having a mask will help lower exposure,” Anderson added, “having a mask, looking at the CDC recommendations will help flatten the curve.”
Learning to sew didn’t come naturally for Anderson. She had a sewing machine, but didn’t really know how to use it.
She decided to reach out to church member Salma Ramirez. Ramirez showed her how to sew and ended up making 100 masks within one week. Anderson made up to 30 masks in one week. Bobbi Bettis, another church member, also decided to contribute.
Although making the masks was a challenge for Anderson, the project was worth pursuing.
“I would have liked to have more elastic, but we ran out,” Anderson said. “It has been a real challenge to create the masks as you want the mask to fit the average person. So then we ended up using some T-shirts and the shirts ended up stretching, which was a good form of elasticity. I’m proud of the end result.”
Anderson hopes for a good turnout.
“This drive-by isn’t just for church members, it’s for all Ottumwa community members,” she said. "If they are in need they should come. As a church we have always included everybody. It doesn’t matter the gender or race. We don’t discriminate against anybody. We just hope this helps everyone.”