OTTUMWA — The musical “Oh What A Night!” will premiere at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Bridge View Center.
“Oh What A Night!” is a blockbuster musical revue directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon and choreographed by critically-acclaimed choreographer Paul Holmquist.
“Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back To You,” “Let's Hang On” and “Who Loves You” are just some of the many hits you'll enjoy from the dynamic songbook of those boys from Jersey, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Between the score of recognizable tunes and non-stop dancing, “Oh What A Night” also delivers informative and often hilarious banter between the high-spirited cast.
Tickets are $52.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. They are available for purchase at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.