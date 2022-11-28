FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association has announced a new exhibit by Fairfield artist Care Connet opening Friday, Dec. 2, in the Hallway Gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
The gallery and FAA Sales Gallery will be open from 6-8 p.m., along with John Preston's Watercolors Exhibit in the Main Gallery.
Connet's exhibit will feature 20 paintings of birds in a series, called “Alae,” of birds with wings spread centered on a background of the natural grain of birch panels. “Alae” means “wings.” Connet’s iconic paintings of birds express the awe and wonder we all experience watching birds in flight. The exhibit will be featured until January.
