PELLA — Garrett Donaldson, MD, has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and is practicing at Pella Regional Medical Clinics in Pella and Ottumwa.
Donaldson completed his residency in family medicine with obstetrics at the Gundersen Family Medicine Residency Clinic, where he was chief resident during his final year of residency. He earned his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He obtained his bachelor’s in biochemistry from the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, where he was a National Merit Scholar and graduated with honors.
His medical interests include whole family health with prenatal and obstetric care as well as preventive care for rural populations. Donaldson has a passion for promoting healthy lifestyles for patients of all ages. When he is not seeing patients he enjoys spending time with his wife and two young children, playing music, spending time outdoors and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.
Donaldson will begin seeing patients in the Pella Regional Medical Clinics in Pella and Ottumwa in August 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.