OTTUMWA — After a month of having the new courthouse alarm system in place, supervisors are pleased with how it works.
“It has been needed for a long time and within a month it has proven to do a good job,” Supervisor Brian Morgan said. “A lot of times it [the alarm system] doesn’t even necessarily apply to elected officials. But a year ago or so there was an incident inside the courthouse where someone was acting up and they weren’t in the best mental state. We needed it and it failed us. Now we have the ability to reach down, press a button and the police and sheriff are able to be there in a matter of minutes. It’s also great for someone who doesn’t have the ability to call 911 immediately.”
Morgan said a year ago the Wapello County Safety Committee was notified that the alarm system wasn’t working. Morgan said it was used for about 15-20 years but stopped working after a while. He said it was time for a new system. Sheriff Don Phillips agreed and said it has been effective.
“The installation of the new system provided each individual office with the equipment needed to activate the alarm from their respective individual offices,” Phillips said. “In addition to the alarm being quicker to activate the alarm now electronically sends the alarm to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at a much greater speed; ultimately a quicker response time.”
“When the alarm is activated by a staff member it broadcasts a recorded message over the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office radio frequency signaling trouble,” Phillips explained. “When the recorded message is broadcast all deputies hear it and immediately know of the alarm and what respected office is in need of assistance.”
Morgan said the county safety committee could have looked into repairing the old system, but said that would have been “too much of a financial burden.” Instead county supervisors, the auditor’s office, the IT department and the sheriff’s office decided to install the WavePlus system which “was a more effective system and that surrounding counties had found it to be user friendly and reliable.”
Morgan said the system cost $25,000. Phillips said a $10,000 grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation was awarded to the county. It covered part of the cost of the project.
Phillips and Morgan expressed their gratitude for receiving the grant. Both are confident the new alarm system will be an asset to the courthouse and other county offices.
“It’s a good safety tool that will put more people’s minds at ease,” Morgan said.
“It will provide a safe environment for courthouse staff, visitors and Wapello County citizens for many years to come,” Phillips said.