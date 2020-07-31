BLOOMFIELD — A Bloomfield woman avoided prison time Friday after pleading guilty to charges that she knew about the repeated sexual assault of a young girl but did nothing to stop it.
Kendra Sue Ann Hoover, 28, of Bloomfield, received a suspended prison sentenced of 20 years as part of a plea deal in the case. She was originally charged with seven counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and seven counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury.
Police arrested Hoover in January 2019, nine months after they had arrested her husband, Steven Douglas Crook Jr., of Bloomfield.
Crook was sentenced last year to 120 years in federal prison. He pled guilty to sexually abusing a young girl from the time she was an infant until she was 6 years old. Investigators said he would take pictures and videos of the abuse, and in some cases live-streamed the assaults.
The abuse stopped when law enforcement rescued the girl in the midst of a federal investigation into Crook in 2018.
Hoover was arrested because prosecutors said she knew about the abuse after having seen one of the videos but did nothing to stop it. Additionally, after seeing the video, Hoover allowed Crook to be alone with the victim and the victim was abused at least seven more times, according to investigators.
If Hoover had been convicted of all 14 felony charges and sentenced to the maximum penalty for each, she could have served up to 245 years in prison.
Judge Greg Milani on Friday placed her on probation for up to five years. If Hoover doesn’t violate terms of her probation, she won’t serve any time in prison. She was also fined $2,000.
In January, Hoover waived her right to a jury trial and in April a plea agreement was reached that matched the sentence handed down by Milani on Friday.