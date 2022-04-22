FAIRFIELD — Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation is hosting a low-cost Microchip and Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation, located at 1986 Gear Avenue in Fairfield. No appointment is necessary.
This clinic is open to the public and offering micro-chipping by a licensed veterinarian for $25, which includes free registration of the chip. Rabies vaccinations, as well as yearly vaccinations for both dogs (DA2PP, Bordatella) and cats (FVRCP), are also being offered for only $15 each. Dog toenail trims for $15 and cat toenails $10.
All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation.