DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar contest at a ceremony held in the Agriculture Building during the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Over the past year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received submissions from K-12 students across the state and narrowed it down to 15 student artists for the 2022 issue of this annual calendar.
Noelle Craver, of Centerville, was chosen as one of 15 winners for the 2022 issue.
“Our Choose Iowa marketing program is about connecting Iowa farmers with consumers, and this contest extends that connection to our youngest Iowans in a fun and engaging way,” Naig said. “While researching and creating their entries, students were able to learn more about how their everyday lives are connected to farmers and even consider a career in agriculture down the road. Their creativity and involvement energizes and encourages me about the future of Iowa agriculture.”
The 2022 calendar will be available to fairgoers at the Choose Iowa booth in the Agriculture Building and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship booth in the Varied Industries Building.
