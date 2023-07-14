FAIRFIELD — After nine years of service to the Fairfield Community School District, Laurie Noll is retiring as the district's superintendent, the district said in a press release Thursday. Noll had been on indefinite leave since late April under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
As of late, Noll had been under fire from school personnel and community members for a lack of leadership and direction for the district, as well as for teacher shortages and open enrollment of students out of the district.
Throughout her 40-year career in education, Noll held various positions, including associate, summer custodian help, teacher, department chair, alternative high school principal, curriculum director, and superintendent.
"I am proud of the strides we have made together," Noll said in the press release of her time in Fairfield. "From implementing innovative technology initiatives to expanding academic programs and extracurricular activities, we have worked tirelessly to ensure our students receive the best possible education.
"It has been a privilege to serve as your superintendent. The Trojan families will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the time I have spent in Fairfield."
During her tenure in Fairfield, Noll prioritized the district's financial stability, successfully right-sizing the budget to live within its means. Under her leadership, the district reduced general fund expenditures by over a million dollars while maintaining a strong commitment to providing an exceptional education for students.
Tom Rubel was appointed by Great Prairie AEA in mid-May to serve as the acting superintendent in Noll's absence. It was unclear if or when a search for a permanent superintendent would take place.
