OTTUMWA — The 17-day sprint to run for city council and school board seats has officially begun.
Interested candidates in either race can begin taking out nomination papers to run in the general election, which is held Nov. 7. Because it's an odd-numbered year, only city and school board seats are on the ballot.
There are two city council seats on the ballot this fall, and both carry four-year terms that begin Jan. 2, 2024. If five or more candidates file nomination papers for city council, then a primary election will be held Oct. 10, or four weeks before the general election. In 2021, nine people ran for four council seats.
There are four Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education seats on the ballot this year. Those terms also are for four years.
Any resident of Ottumwa, whether or not that person is registered to vote, must be 18 years old to run, and not have been convicted of a felony or declared mentally incompetent. Nominees for the city council must obtain 58 signatures from eligible electors, or 2% of the total votes cast in the 2021 city/school election, but are encouraged to surpass the minimum. Those who sign nomination papers must provide their name, their address, and date they signed the nomination paper.
Citizens interested in running for these offices may obtain a Candidate's Guide, nomination papers and an affidavit of candidacy from the city clerk's office at 105 E. Third St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.. The forms are also available at the Wapello County Auditor’s Office or from the Secretary of State's website at sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html.
The affidavit of candidacy must be signed in the presence of a notary public. The nomination papers and affidavit of candidacy must be filed at the city clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.