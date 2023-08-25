OTTUMWA — Iowa 3rd Congressional District representative Zach Nunn has long thought it too difficult for would-be business owners to actually start a business.
He hopes new legislation he co-sponsored will alleviate some of those barriers.
During a stop at Villeda Property Management Friday, Nunn introduced the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Act, which aims to increase support for small businesses in receiving loans through the program. The legislation, which Nunn wants to become part of the 2023 Farm Bill, was co-sponsored by Democrat Angie Craig of Minnesota.
"Last year, almost 65% of small businesses found it hard to be to expand or develop their business due to a lack of capital and make this community successful," Nunn said. "Small businesses are the backbone not only of our urban and suburban areas, but really our rural communities."
Jorge Villeda, who runs his own business, said he struggled with "all sorts of things" in building his company.
"I mean, the business is not easy, and my friends will be able to tell you that too," said Villeda, whose business operates within a 200-mile radius of Ottumwa, according to its website. "I'm sure (Zach) is doing his best to help small businesses like us, and I think this will go a long way for sure.
"I'm sure that we have a lot of opportunities for growth, and surely this will help."
The bill aims to help small businesses in three ways:
— Providing an inflation adjustment to the maximum loan amount given to a business.
— Allows a USDA Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program loan to be used for 100% of project costs, which is an increase from the current 75% rate up to only $50,000.
— Empowers businesses to use RMAP loans to finance up to 50% of real estate construction costs, which is prohibited under current rules.
"Congress has a real responsibility to make sure that when interest rates at at all-time highs and inflation continues to run away, we don't allow small businesses to become the first victims in an economic downturn," Nunn said. "We want to make sure our employees are successful, but that also means our small businesses have to be successful."
Nunn, who also sits on the House Agriculture Committee with 4th District representative Randy Feenstra, said the progress of the farm bill is coming along, and that he'd be willing to extend discussions into the new year to create what is expected to be a bill surpassing $1 trillion.
"We have to be able to forecast for the next half decade," he said. "The Senate wants to see more than 80% of that spent on SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance programs), but I want to make sure that the remaining 20% is truly intended for farmers.
"All the things that end up in the bill, I want to make sure they get a fair hearing and end up in the bill. There are a lot of people who criticize the farm bill and farmers, but it's hard to criticize a farmer when you have food in your mouth."
Nunn also was asked about Wednesday's Republican presidential debate in which former president Donald Trump was not involved.
"I think in order to be successful, in a place like Iowa, you have to show up for the conversation. His decision is his decision," Nunn said. "Iowans are going to ask him a lot of those questions. He's run an operation that has proved to be very successful for himself.
"He doesn't need advice from a congressman from Iowa."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.