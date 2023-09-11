OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Players, in partnership with Sienna, will showcase its current production titled "Celebrate Books & Teachers" Sept. 23 at 220 N. Court St.
The OCP begins its 70th season of live theater, and the performance honors teachers, while increasing awareness of OCP's mission of standing together in solidarity for books.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and limited seating is available for $15. Refreshments will be provided, but those in attendance should bring their own beverage.
For reservations, contact Alice Richardson at (641) 980-2927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.