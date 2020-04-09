OTTUMWA — Leah Cavanaugh, student council president at Ottumwa Christian School, was disappointed when it seemed they were going to have to cancel the blood drive scheduled for April 9.
Cavanaugh donates blood every eight weeks. The blood drive was something she and former student council treasurer Caleb Bennett worked hard on and didn’t want to see canceled. Cavanaugh talked to Maureen Steele, the donor relations consultant for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), to see if the blood drive could be moved to the center.
“Every time you give blood, like, one pint of blood, it saves three lives,” Cavanaugh said. “Blood drives are at a critical level right now because everything is getting canceled. Maureen told me they were really low on the supply of blood, so I think it’s really important that everyone who can should give.”
They moved the drive, and everyone who could give did.
“I never thought I would get the whole sign-up sheet filled up,” Cavanaugh said. “Yesterday I had 10 people call me and my mom and said they wanted to give blood. I had 11 slots at the beginning of the day yesterday and that’s like half the sheet. Our goal was 20. I even got Hannah [Cavanaugh’s sister] to give, and she’s terrified of needles.”
“By getting high schools to donate — more lives are saved,” Steele said, “and it becomes a lifetime thing for them. It gives them a chance to make a difference in lives.”
Courtney Jones, MVRBC manager, said there hasn’t been a huge decline in donors.
“From what I’ve seen with my experience in the donor room we still have a lot of donors in that age range [40 and older] that are still coming in,” Jones said. “But we’ve also seen an increase of first-time donors or people that maybe hadn’t donated in several years or since high school.”
With virus concerns on the rise, potential donors also asked if it was still safe to donate blood. Steele and Courtney Jones, MVRBC manager, said it wasn’t an issue.
“Unless they have a compromised immune system, then it’s not a problem,” Steele said.
Jones said they took out half the chairs in the waiting room and blood donor chairs are kept 6 feet apart. Donors were also discouraged from showing up early for their appointments.
“The blood drives in our donor center is a safe place for healthy donors to come to,” Jones said. “We are abiding by all the CDC and FEMA for social distancing as much as we can.”
Despite the concerns expressed by many residents, Jones said the need for blood remains. She anticipates a decline in donors during the summer months, but she is hoping more people will step up to the plate.
“Blood is still needed across the county and across the world,” she said. “It’s not something that can be made in a science lab. It has to come from volunteer donors. It’s really important to keep an adequate supply on our shelves and in the hospitals we provide blood to.”