OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District teacher librarians will present the 20th Annual Ottumwa Bulldog Book Bowl for fifth grade students Tuesday, April 19 in the Ottumwa High School cafeteria at 4 p.m.
Teams from Ottumwa School District elementary schools will find out who knows the most about eight selected Children’s Choice Award books when they compete.
The bowl is a quiz-type competition for fifth graders. Schools select teams of up to six fifth graders to represent their school. Students read and study the books with a school sponsor. During competition, students use the titles of each book to answer questions. All participants receive a certificate and winners take home medals.
The books selected for this year’s competition include: “Do You Know the Money Man” by Dori Hillestad Butler; “Among the Hidden” by Margaret Peterson Haddix; “Deep and Dark and Dangerous” by Mary Downing Hahn; “The Old Willis Place” by Mary Downing Hahn; “Ghost Dog Secrets” by Peg Kehret; “Reign Rain” by Ann Martin; “A Night Divided” by Jennifer Nielsen; “Fuzzy Mud” by Louis Sachar; and “I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005” by Lauren Tarshis.